John W. Thibodeaux
John W. Thibodeaux passed away at The Crossing on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the age of 67. He was a professional truck driver; resident and native of Port Allen, La. He is survived by his sisters; Mary Thibodeaux and Gloria Longacre and husband Hugh; brother, John Thibodeaux, Sr. and wife Stacy; nieces and nephews, Robb Thibodeaux and wife Angie, Colt Thibodeaux and wife Lacey, Bailee Chris and husband Jamil, Claire Thibodeaux, Anthony, Tyler, Wyatt, Eddie, Aaron Longacre and wife Caroline, and Anna Edgecombe and husband Jeff; numerous great nieces and great nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Henrietta Bueche Thibodeaux. John was an avid hunter and president of the Grand Bayou Hunting Club. A private graveside service will be held. The family thanks you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time and ask that you please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020.
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen, LA 70767
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
