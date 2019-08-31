John Walker Kent, 94, "J.W.", a resident of Zachary, LA, died on Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home. There will be a 2pm Family Graveside Service on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Kirkwood Cemetery in Zachary. He is survived by two daughters, Debbie Kent Richardson and her husband Frank of Lake Charles, LA; Connie Kent Melkild of Baton Rouge; two sons, John Kenneth Kent of Texarkana, TX; Michael Kirk Kent and his wife Ginger of Zachary; one sister, Barbara Kent Bennett of Zachary; ten grandchildren: John Kent, Noah Malone, Kelli Kent, Kirk Kent, Claire Simmons, Jimmie Ann Kent, Daniel Melkild, Jeffrey Kent, Korey Kent, Lindsey Pearson; and eighteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Aliene Kirkwood Kent; parents, Lonie and Edith Kent, son, Jimmy Glenn Kent; brother Willie J. Kent; brother Hiney Kent; sister Thelma Kent Brown; and sister Alma Kent Miller. Pallbearers will be John Kent, Noah Maglone, Kirk Kent, Daniel Melkild, Jeffery Kent, and Korey Kent. He was proud to have served in WWII in the US Navy. He fought in the European and the Pacific Theaters. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and golfing. in 1941, he was the MVP of Zachary High School's State Champion Basketball team. He also excelled in track and field. The family expresses a special thanks to his daughter Debbie Richardson, who was by his side and a devoted caregiver for the past two and a half years. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019