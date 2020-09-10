1/1
John Wallace Young
John Wallace Young went to meet his maker on September 4, 2020, after suffering from a second bout with cancer. John was born at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, Florida, and graduated from Pensacola School of Liberal Arts. His passion was restoring and showing corvettes throughout the Southeast, which resulted in many first place wins. John was also an avid LSU football fan. He extended his kindness and compassion to all walks of life and was known as the fix-it man. John loved his canines known as the two little white boys. He is survived by his stepmother, Hattie Lou Burks; wife, Penny Browning Young; stepchildren, Jennifer Honeycutt, and Clint and Shannon Honeycutt; siblings, Robyn Young Linton and fiancé Artic McGraw; Jill Wallace Berry, Samantha "Sam" Young Harrison, and Danny Harrison; nephew, Neil "Leroy" McMillan; Blaise Boykin; and niece, Sara Boykin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. John Melvin Young Jr and Sara Nell Wallace Young. A memorial service will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, on September 12, 2020. Visitation will begin at noon, followed by the service at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, please consider making a memorial donation in John's name to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
SEP
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
