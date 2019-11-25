A resident of Baker, LA, John Law departed this life Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was 67. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 9 am until Funeral service at 11 am at Promise land Baptist Church 7234 Plank Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70811. Rev. Perry Wright, Officiating. Interment in LA National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. He is survived by his wife Joyce S. Law; 2 daughters Shemeka Law and Jonnatel (Byron) Johnson; one son/grandson Avery Law; his mother Jettie Thomas; sister Barbara Thomas; 4 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019