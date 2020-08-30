Mr. John Wells 'J.W.' Melancon Sr., 95, of Baton Rouge died August 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Mr. Melancon was born August 13, 1925 in Baton Rouge to the late Peter Paul Sr. and Ellen Wells Melancon. His wife of 56 years, Ellen Clare "Snookie" Melancon, and brother Peter P. Melancon, Jr. predeceased him. He is survived by five children, Deborah M. "Debby" and husband Ben Files, Baton Rouge; Joelle M. and husband Dr. John Budden, Abbeville, LA; John W. Jr. "Jay" and wife Melissa V. Melancon, Farmerville, LA; Gregory A. "Greg" and wife Liz A. Melancon, Baton Rouge; and Bradford P. "Brad" Melancon and wife, Cyndi S. Melancon, Baton Rouge. Surviving grandchildren are John "Jason" Cazes (Cheryl), Pensacola, FL, Dr. Mark R. Budden (Beth), Cullowhee, NC; Nathan G. Cazes, Baton Rouge, Dr. Brent S. Budden, Chicago, IL; Kristen M. Bourgeois (Daniel), Baton Rouge; Adam W. Melancon (Jamee) Ruston, LA; Gregory A. Melancon Jr. (Cortni) Baton Rouge, Jared P. Melancon (Caroline), Baton Rouge; and Emily A. Melancon, Baton Rouge; 11 great-grandchildren, Emma G. Budden and Aspen C. "Sam" Budden, both of Cullowhee, NC; Joshua A. Melancon, Justin L. Melancon, and Kathryn R. Melancon all from Ruston, LA; Jacob D. Bourgeois, Charlotte E. Bourgeois, Madelyn C. Melancon, Luke J. Melancon, Owen W. Melancon and Hayes J. Melancon, all from Baton Rouge. He is also survived by a sister, Ellen Frances Melancon Ashcraft, and several nieces and nephews. If it were up to our Dad, his obituary would end here but we would like to honor his accomplishments in life: Dad was a graduate of Catholic High School (Baton Rouge), served three years in the Marine Corps in the Pacific during WWII, graduated from LSU in Chemical Engineering, and was a graduate of Harvard's Business Management Program. He started his career with Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical Corp. in 1951 as a Chemical Engineer and retired as plant manager from Kaiser Aluminum after 30 years. During his time with Kaiser, Dad worked at both the Gramercy, LA and Baton Rouge, LA sites as Plant Manager and as Plant Manager at Kaiser's Alumina (QAL) Plant in Gladstone, Queensland, Australia. After retirement he served as a Consultant for a couple of years. He was active in many of the following area civic and business organizations serving in leadership roles: Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce, Junior Achievement, United Givers Fund, Baton Rouge Safety Council, Public Affairs Research Council, and as a member of the Rotary Club. He was a former member of the board of Capital Bank and along with our Mother, was active in the Republican Party for many years. Dad was a member of Sherwood Forest Country Club and participated in the "Monday Lunch Bunch". After our Mother passed away, Dad was lucky enough to meet and enjoy the company of Rosemary Kelpe (Greenville, SC), who has brought great joy and comfort to Dad and his family over the past 15 years. Private Services (family only) will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Pallbearers will be his grandsons and honorary pallbearers are his son-in-law's. We want to thank all the staff at Hospice of Baton Rouge and Always Best Care for their loving care of our Dad. If desired, memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, 3772 North Blvd., Suite B, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 or The Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806.

