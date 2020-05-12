God saw you were getting tired and a cure was not to be, so He put His arms around you and whispered, "Come to me." With tearful eyes we missed being with you, and then you passed away, although we love you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, a precious soul at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. Author Unknown. John Wesley Duncan, Jr., 92 years old, a father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many, was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 12, 2020. He entered this world on June 20, 1927, born to Erie and John W. Duncan, Sr. John was a long-time member of Milldale Baptist Church. John is survived by his daughters, Debbie Duncan Robertson and husband, Ed, Glenda Duncan West, and Lisa Duncan Spurgeon and husband, Randy; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren, 1 great great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruth Duncan; parents, John W. Duncan, Sr. and Erie Duncan; son, Eddie Duncan; grandson, Levi Swanson; great-grandson, Landon Swanson; son-in-law, James West; 5 sisters; and 1 brother. Pallbearers will be Jason Robertson, Jared Robertson, Jerome Robertson, Joshua Spurgeon, Jeremy Spurgeon, Randy Spurgeon, Brandon Swanson, Jonathan Duncan, and honorary, Levi Swanson. The graveside service will take place at Milldale Baptist Church Cemetery for immediate family only. The service will be officiated by Brother Dennis Terry and Brother Jimmy Robertson. The online guestbook may be signed by visiting www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 12 to May 13, 2020.