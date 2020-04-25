John William Anklam
John William Anklam died April 21, 2020 at the age of 53. A resident of Gonzales, LA and native of New Orleans, LA. John was always happy and ready to make people laugh and have a good time. He leaves a wife, Sonja Kiger Anklam; three sons and their wives he loved dearly, Orey and Ainsley Hodgeson, Hunter and Alyssa Hodgeson, Cullen Hodgeson and Seaera Nesom; three grandchildren he adored, Huntley, Jeb, and Fisher Hodgeson; parents, Gail and Ron Laborde; sister, Karen Anklam; brother, Ronnie Laborde; niece and nephew, Ivy and Henry Fitzgerald. Preceded in death by his father, William Anklam III. He was loved deeply and will be missed dearly. This hope is like a firm and steady anchor for our souls. In fact, hope reaches behind the curtain and into the Most Holy Place. Hebrews 6:19. Arrangements under the care of Ascension Funeral Home. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ascension Funeral Home
426 West New River Street
Gonzales, LA 70737
(225) 647-8463
