John William Anklam died April 21, 2020 at the age of 53. A resident of Gonzales, LA and native of New Orleans, LA. John was always happy and ready to make people laugh and have a good time. He leaves a wife, Sonja Kiger Anklam; three sons and their wives he loved dearly, Orey and Ainsley Hodgeson, Hunter and Alyssa Hodgeson, Cullen Hodgeson and Seaera Nesom; three grandchildren he adored, Huntley, Jeb, and Fisher Hodgeson; parents, Gail and Ron Laborde; sister, Karen Anklam; brother, Ronnie Laborde; niece and nephew, Ivy and Henry Fitzgerald. Preceded in death by his father, William Anklam III. He was loved deeply and will be missed dearly. This hope is like a firm and steady anchor for our souls. In fact, hope reaches behind the curtain and into the Most Holy Place. Hebrews 6:19. Arrangements under the care of Ascension Funeral Home. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020.