John William "Johnny Bill" Arnold
I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die." – John 11:25-26. John Arnold, a resident of Pride, LA, passed away in his home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 71. His passing was surrounded by the peace and love of his family. He loved the Lord, his family and friends, and music of all kinds. He was preceded in death by son, Edwin Joseph Arnold; parents, Edwin Houston Arnold and Willetta McNeely Arnold Massey. John is survived by Nancy, his wife of 37 years; daughter Kristi Oxford and her husband Randy; sons Mikel, William and his wife Emily, Daniel and his wife Diane; grandchildren Kirsten and Lindsey Oxford, Heath and Evan Arnold, Presley Fauver, and Logan Wilson; his brother Robert Arnold, Sr. and his wife Janet. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Indian Mound Baptist Church, 16755 Liberty Road led by Reverend Jim Efferson. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with service at 11:00 a.m. followed by Fellowship in the Education Building. We ask that only close friends and family attend to reduce risk of community spread of the pandemic. All safety guidelines will be followed regarding masks and social distancing; this will be required by all guests. No flowers please. The family wishes to thank Audubon Hospice for their care and compassion.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 22 to Nov. 28, 2020.
