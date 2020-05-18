John William Hancock: May 27, 1924 – May 17, 2020. A graveside service for Mr. John William Hancock will be held at Middleton Creek Primitive Baptist Church, 240 Hancock Road, Meadville, MS on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. Pastor Rick McAlister, Mr. Hancock's former pastor and friend, will officiate with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. John William Hancock, 95, of Lafayette, formerly of Zachary, Louisiana, passed into glorious eternity with Jesus Christ on May 17, 2020. He was born on May 27, 1924, in Monterey, LA to Ray Hancock and Mary Elizabeth Barker Hancock Hughes. A veteran of World War II (Navy) and a Past Master Mason, Mr. Hancock proudly served his Lord, country, family, friends, and community. He is preceded in death by his father Ray Hancock, mother Elizabeth Barker Hancock Hughes, stepfather Charlie Hughes, brother Odis Hancock and wife of 61 years Velma Temple Hancock. John is survived by his cousins, Curtis Barker of Vidalia, and J.L. Barker and his family of Jena. Also left to fondly remember him is nephew Bob G. Hall of Natchez, MS and a niece and her husband, Ray and Lisa Goforth of Lafayette, along with numerous nieces and nephews throughout the United States. To share condolences, please visit www.franklinfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 18 to May 20, 2020.