John William Kruger, age 92, a resident of Baton Rouge, La., passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and proudly served his country during WWII. He loved and served his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ and was blessed to serve him during his time here on earth. He cherished his family and loved spending time with them. He will be missed by many. John is survived by his daughter, Tania Acosta and husband Larry Townsend; son, Richard Kruger and wife Ruth; grandchildren, Marisa Acosta, Bridgett Neeley, Bethany Kruger, Joel Kruger; brother, Frank Kruger and numerous great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Nicole S. Kruger; parents, William C. Kruger and Elizabeth Ayres Kruger. Visiting hours will take place at the Healing Place Church on May 9, 2019 from 10:00 am until services at 11:30 am. Burial will follow at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 9, 2019