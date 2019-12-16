|
|
John William Starring, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away at 11:58 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his home in Baton Rouge. Visiting at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 2250 Main St., on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. celebrated by Fr. Miles Walsh. Inurnment at Resthaven Gardens of Memory in Baton Rouge. John was born on October 2, 1937 in Baton Rouge, the son of Joseph and Laura Starring. Following his graduation from Catholic High School, John earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from Louisiana State University and was a licensed professional civil engineer and land surveyor for over 50 years. He spent his professional career with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, and following his retirement, with Gulf Engineers and Consultants. He was a life member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the National Association of Professional Land Surveyors. John received national recognition for his role as the project engineer for the completion of Interstate 10 between Prairieville and Laplace and led other significant projects, such as the Luling Bridge and Zephyr Field. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve as a Colonel in the 245th Engineering Battalion. John was an active member of Sacred Heart Church. He enjoyed woodworking, LSU sports and, most of all, spending time with his family. John is survived by his wife, Rebecca Altazan Starring and their children, Renee Starring Furr (Brett), Stephanie Starring Hodges (Blake) and John Brent Starring (Kristy). He especially loved his seven grandchildren, Laura Furr Mericas (Christopher), Clayton Gerald Furr (Yvette), Hayden Andrew Hodges, John Cullen Hodges (Meghan), Jessica Elizabeth Starring, Blaine Gerard Starring and Evan William Starring; and great granddaughter Dakota Hadley Hodges. He is survived by his sister Joy Starring Grant. He is preceded in death by his parents and by his brother Joseph Warren Starring, Jr. and his sister Joan Starring. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons and grandson-in-law. He was given loving care in the last months of his life by Ma'Toya Wright, Monica Thompson, Anita Landingham and Christal Percy. The family would also like to thank Dr. Gerald Barber and Dr. Charles Bowie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of John to Hospice of Baton Rouge, Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church or Catholic High School.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019