John William Stevens, Jr., 94, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi peacefully passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Post Acute Medical Center, in Hammond, Louisiana. He was a long time resident of Diamondhead, Mississippi and recently lived at Summerfield Assisted Living of Hammond. John was born on May 25, 1926, as the son of Mr. John William Stevens, Sr., and Mrs. Myrtis "Mae" Lee of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. His quick-wit and hearty laugh will be remembered and missed by all who knew him! John truly reflected the spirit of the Greatest Generation. He had a deep love for his family, friends, his country and all things related to athelitic competition. In World War II he served in the United States Navy as a gunner / navigator on a Vought OS2U Kingfisher assigned to the USS Trenton during the Aleutian Campaign. After the war, John was a pitcher on the Newport News Dodgers, a Piedmont League farm club for the Brooklyn Dodgers. He spent many years coaching baseball and football in youth leagues in Algiers. However, John's passion was golf. He loved the game, elevating his craft to a near scratch handicap, and played nearly every weekend for most of his life. John's career began at Ayers Material where he worked his way up to Vice President of Sales and ultimately became part owner and Vice President in charge of Harvey Industries, Inc. John was active in the Westbank Chamber of Commerce and served on many commmittees. He was instrumental in the Westbank Expressway Improvement Project and the first recipient of the Westbank Chamber of Commerce "John W. Stevens, Jr." annual award. In 1975, John joined the Louisiana Asphalt Pavement Association (LAPA) serving as Executive Director. During his tenure at LAPA, he received numerous awards for both himself and the organization, including the Sheldon G. Hayes Award, presented annually by the National Asphalt Pavement Association. He also served as National Chairman of the State Asphalt Pavement Association Executives and was a driving force behind the Highway Trust Fund. After retirement, he was inducted into the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Hall of Fame. In Memory of John William Stevens, Jr. May 25, 1926-August 19, 2020, Proprietary John was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Norma Lucille Boulton Stevens. Those left to cherish his memory include his son, John W. "Steve" Stevens, III., and wife, Margie, of Mandeville, Louisiana; his brother, Gerald Stevens of Tyler, Texas; two grandchildren, Lisa Callaway and husband Chris, of Honolulu, Hawaii; and John W. "Jay" Stevens, IV, of Raleigh, North Carolina; and one great grandchild, Olivia Callaway of Honolulu, Hawaii. Visitation services will be held at at the Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home, Hattisburg, Mississippi, on Saturday, September 19th at 11:00am with services to follow in the Chapel at 12:30pm. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetary, Petal, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers and to support his love of our country, memorials may be made to the Fisher House Foundation at 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Suite 410, Rockville, MD, 20852 or to the USO at uso.org.