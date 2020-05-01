John William Whitson, November 18, 1918 – April 7, 2020. John Whitson passed away peacefully in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on April 7, 2020, at the age of 101. He had a long, full life and he will be missed by his family and the many friends he made on his way through life. At his passing, he joins his parents, Franklin Forest Whitson and Helen Long Whitson, his two wives Mickey McCree Whitson and Frances Wall Whitson, and his son-in-law, Albert Lee Tyree. John was born and raised in Knox, Indiana, a small town outside South Bend. His father owned a lumber yard and a small farm. His mother was a homemaker and active community leader. He had many happy memories of his childhood; travelling during the summers to the East Coast, Colorado Mountains, and Yellowstone with his parents; skating on a lake outside town; sledding down hills in the winter; and picking black walnuts and peaches. He was an active Boy Scout (Troop 213) and obtained the Scout's highest rank of Eagle Scout. He attended the National Scout Jamboree in Washington D.C. in 1937, where he remembered seeing President Franklin Roosevelt drive by in an open car. He was a member of the Knox Masonic Lodge #369, Knox, Indiana, and 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. John grew up during the Great Depression when times were tough and jobs were few. His parents encouraged him to attend Purdue University where he obtained an undergraduate degree in Chemical Engineering and then a Master's Degree in Business in 1941. He was a member of and Alpha Phi Omega Fraternity and the Purdue Marching Band playing the clarinet and the Purdue Concert Orchestra playing the bass clarinet. He was an active member of Theta Chi Fraternity, served as rush chair, and he retained an interest in his Fraternity the rest of his life. After college, John worked for a short time in Detroit, and then in 1941 drove to Baton Rouge to work with Ethyl Corporation. His starting salary was $165 per month, which he said was more than the going rate for the times. In April, 1943, John married Mickey in Chicago. They spent their honeymoon in New Orleans, and then settled in Baton Rouge. John remained at Ethyl Corporation for 41 years. He worked in R&D and later was the International Superintendent of Economics for Ethyl. It was a fulfilling career, and he had no regrets for staying in Baton Rouge or at the Ethyl Corporation. Being an intellectually curious man, John was an avid world traveler and a strong-willed person in every way. He celebrated his 100th birthday by taking a cruise in the Caribbean. He was steadfast in his beliefs, socially active, friendly, outgoing, and curious about every aspect of life and the world he lived in. He had an amazingly sharp mind, he impressed everyone around him by his intellect and quick wit. He had a remarkable ability throughout his later years to share snapshots of his life as a boy and a world traveler and rarely repeated a story! His family, many friends, and associates will miss their impeccably-dressed friend and their worlds will be a little less colorful without him. John possessed an abundance of generosity and gave of himself unselfishly to the family and much more. He was a most dependable man. Some might even say "one of a kind". John is survived by his daughter Helen Rae (Misty) Tyree of San Francisco, Henry and Carol Wall, Elizabeth Wall, Pam and Mike Wall, Jan and Louis Wall, Ruby Wall Felder; grandchildren Ariana Wall Postlewait, John Charles (Hutch) and Laura Hutchison, Brandon and Brooke Wall, Katy and John Abney, Mary Wall, Michael Wall, Stephanie and Matt Gravois; great grandchildren Henry and Honor Hutchison, Avery and Madison Wall, and Peyton, Lorelei and Savannah Gravois. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. James Place Foundation Residency Fund, 333 Lee Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, the First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 or The Foundation Chapter of Theta Chi Fraternity, Inc., PO Box 503, Carmel, IN 46082. Due to current circumstances, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

