Dr. John William Wright, age 50, left this world suddenly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1:30 am. His death was very unexpected and the immediate loss of him has left his family and friends shocked and saddened. Originally from Dalton, Georgia, John was the son of David Earl Wright Sr. and Jennelou Earnhardt Wright. He was born during the first Apollo mission to the moon, which probably stemmed his love for science fiction, astronomy and concepts of future space travels. From an early age, John loved the theatre and was very active in his youth with the Dalton Little Theatre. His love of the theatre was an integral part of his life. Though he did some acting, John was more comfortable directing shows. John graduated from Dalton High School in 1987, then went on to Berry College where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in 1991, his Masters of Fine Arts from Georgia in 1996 and his Ph.D in Theatre History from LSU in 2006. In between the years of high school and his graduation of his Ph.D, John worked several jobs, including TV production in Chattanooga, Tennessee and radio DJ in Dalton, Georgia, where he angered many grandmothers one Christmas season when he played the debut of "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer" John also taught theatre at Westridge School in Pasadena, CA, where he also directed several middle school plays between 1996 and 1998. John went on to teach theatre and communications at the University of Wisconsin – Manitowoc for 12 years (2004-2016). During his time there, he directed over 20 plays and worked with dozens of young actors, helping them hone their skills as well as teaching stagecraft to those interested in working behind the curtain. In 2016, John took on the role of Dean of Arts and Humanities at South Louisiana Community College, where he worked until his death. John was an advocate for his faculty, students and community. He worked tirelessly to create a better learning experience for his students and guided many of them to develop their college goals and careers. John had a love for RPGs such as Dungeon's and Dragons and Castles and Crusades. For 8 years while living in Manitowoc, John ran a weekly Castles and Crusades game for his gaming group, which became family to him. John also had the honor of meeting Gary Gygax, the creator of Dungeons and Dragons, which was one the highlights of his life. John went on to attend and Game Master (Dungeon Master) games yearly at Gary Con in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin for over 10 years. Many people who had the honor of being in one of his games loved his style of play and would often try to get into his games at conventions. John leaves behind his wife of 17 years, Mona May Wright of Lafayette, LA , daughter Charity Wright of Lafayette, LA, his father David Earl Wright, Sr. of Chatsworth, Georgia, brother Fr. Constantine Wright and his wife Sara Wright of Athens, Georgia, brother-in-law Adam May of Rockton, Illinois, father-in-law Jerry May of Denham Springs, LA, Uncle Ernie (Laura) Earnhardt of Stone Mountain, Georgia, niece Clare May (Evan) Burnside and nephew Zeke May. Over John's life, he shared his love of theatre, gaming and life. He loved politics and was a student of political science throughout his life. One of his highlights was helping run the senatorial campaign of former Georgia State Senator Steve Farrow in 1992. John was also an Atlanta Braves fan from childhood, cheering the Braves on during their good years and bad – he was not a "fair weather fan". His love for the Braves lasted throughout his life, and the few times he had the chance, would try to see them play. Through it all, John had a love for life, baseball, movies, politics and fantasy/science fictions genres and of course his family. His daughter was the apple of his eye and the was the geek to his wife's nerd. John was preceded in death by his mother, Jennelou, and his mother in law, Glenna S. May. His family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in the ER at Lafayette General Hospital for their valiant efforts to save John's life. They worked tirelessly to keep him alive and handled his death with dignity and grace. John was an organ donor and gave the gift of life in hopes of saving many others and giving them a fighting change to have a fulfilling life. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking instead to donate to the Dr. John Wright Scholarship which is being set up by South Louisiana Community College. They can contact the school for donation instructions. The other highlight of John's incredible life, he lit the cigarette of Jennifer Aniston in 1997 at Molly Malone's Bar in Los Angeles. He told that story to everyone.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store