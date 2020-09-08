1/1
John Willie Spears
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Willie Spears, born November 12, 1932, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at approximately 6:54 p.m. at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet. He was 87, a native of Norwood, LA and resides in Baton Rouge, LA.He retired from Southern University as a maintenance worker in 1994. Viewing will be from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Service, with services on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Manley Metoyer. Survived by his loving daughters, Patricia Mitchell, Joanetta Taylor, Jennifer Okafor and Tracy Santos; two siblings Willie Lee Spears Jr. and Ruby Lee Coleman, ten grandchildren and twenty-eight great-grandchildren. Due to the circumstances our world is presently facing the service is limited to fifty people reserved for immediate family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 8, 2020
To the Spears family I am sorry for your loss. Sending you my deepest condolences.
Bruce Greene
September 8, 2020
So sorry to hear of you loss. you have my deepest condolences.
Bruce Greene
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved