John Willie Spears, born November 12, 1932, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at approximately 6:54 p.m. at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet. He was 87, a native of Norwood, LA and resides in Baton Rouge, LA.He retired from Southern University as a maintenance worker in 1994. Viewing will be from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Service, with services on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Manley Metoyer. Survived by his loving daughters, Patricia Mitchell, Joanetta Taylor, Jennifer Okafor and Tracy Santos; two siblings Willie Lee Spears Jr. and Ruby Lee Coleman, ten grandchildren and twenty-eight great-grandchildren. Due to the circumstances our world is presently facing the service is limited to fifty people reserved for immediate family and friends.

