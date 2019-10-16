Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnathan‘ Taylor "John" "Jay" Price. View Sign Service Information Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home 1553 Wooddale Blvd. Baton Rouge , LA 70806 (225)-927-1640 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Jubilee Christian Center Church 14595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Service 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Jubilee Christian Center Church 14595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved son, Johnathan Taylor Price, "John" entered his heavenly home with Jesus on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Johnathan was 27 years old, born on December 9, 1991 to Janice Taylor Watson and Harry Price Sr. He was a graduate of Louisiana National Guard YCP in 2008. He was a licensed certified HVAC Technician through Louisiana Technical College and was on an interim break from ITI International Technical College where he studied Process Technology to become a plant operator. John had a passion for music and loved making musical beats. He was a kind-hearted person who liked making people laugh. He was a very hard worker, who loved people, dogs, fishing, and his Savior, Jesus Christ. July 2017, John faced a near tragic event that changed his life forever. He became a living testimony of God's Grace and Mercy. John was a born-again believer in Christ Jesus who was not ashamed to share his faith through his testimony. He was our Miracle! He was member of Jubilee Christian Center Church and also an active member of Jubilee's Chosen Generation under the pastoral leadership of pastors Johnny and Shelly Hollins. He was water baptized at Jubilee January 2018. John leaves to cherish his mother and stepfather Janice and Glenn Watson; father, Harry Price Sr.; sisters Khy Watson and Crystal Price; brothers, Joshua Wilson (Justina) and Harry Price Jr.; Grandfather, James Grant Sr.; uncles Richmond (Willie), Melvin (Rose),Claudius Jr. (Mary) and Joseph Price, Adrian and James (Arondra) Grant; aunts Enola Williams, Jennie (Bernard) Perry, Annie (Jerry) Shelby; Jamie Jones, Shirley (Roy) Bee, and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at Jubilee Christian Center Church, 14595 Florida Blvd, BR, LA 70819 Friday, October 18, 2019, visitation from 10:00AM - 11:00 AM; Service begins 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM. The burial will follow at Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Arrangements entrusted Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home, 1553 Wooddale Blvd, Baton Rouge, La. Our beloved son, Johnathan Taylor Price, "John" entered his heavenly home with Jesus on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Johnathan was 27 years old, born on December 9, 1991 to Janice Taylor Watson and Harry Price Sr. He was a graduate of Louisiana National Guard YCP in 2008. He was a licensed certified HVAC Technician through Louisiana Technical College and was on an interim break from ITI International Technical College where he studied Process Technology to become a plant operator. John had a passion for music and loved making musical beats. He was a kind-hearted person who liked making people laugh. He was a very hard worker, who loved people, dogs, fishing, and his Savior, Jesus Christ. July 2017, John faced a near tragic event that changed his life forever. He became a living testimony of God's Grace and Mercy. John was a born-again believer in Christ Jesus who was not ashamed to share his faith through his testimony. He was our Miracle! He was member of Jubilee Christian Center Church and also an active member of Jubilee's Chosen Generation under the pastoral leadership of pastors Johnny and Shelly Hollins. He was water baptized at Jubilee January 2018. John leaves to cherish his mother and stepfather Janice and Glenn Watson; father, Harry Price Sr.; sisters Khy Watson and Crystal Price; brothers, Joshua Wilson (Justina) and Harry Price Jr.; Grandfather, James Grant Sr.; uncles Richmond (Willie), Melvin (Rose),Claudius Jr. (Mary) and Joseph Price, Adrian and James (Arondra) Grant; aunts Enola Williams, Jennie (Bernard) Perry, Annie (Jerry) Shelby; Jamie Jones, Shirley (Roy) Bee, and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at Jubilee Christian Center Church, 14595 Florida Blvd, BR, LA 70819 Friday, October 18, 2019, visitation from 10:00AM - 11:00 AM; Service begins 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM. The burial will follow at Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Arrangements entrusted Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home, 1553 Wooddale Blvd, Baton Rouge, La. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close