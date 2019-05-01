The Angel of Death came early on the morning of April 24, 2019 to the residence of our beloved Johnathan. Born on March 23, 2005 to Carolyn Tobias and the late Nathan Tobias, he attended Plaquemine Senior High School, just turning the corner toward a promising football career. Johnathan was a quiet humble child who enjoyed playing video games with his friends. Visitation on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Drive, Plaquemine, LA. Visitation resumes on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. Interment in Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Clyde E. McNell, Pastor. He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted mother, Carolyn Tobias; two sisters, Berkeisha McGinnis (Ronald) and Tierra Alexander; four brothers, Shedrick McGinnis Jr.,Troy McGinnis (Sieshia), Eliot James and Nathan G. Griffon; Grandmother Bessie Jenkins; seven aunts; two great aunts; six uncles; special friends Junius Sigue and Devane Saylor; a role model who took special interest in him, Warren Bates and other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA (225) 687-2860.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019