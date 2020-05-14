Johnathan Nelson
Johnathan Nelson departed his Earthly life on May 11, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital at the age of 19. He is survived by his loving mother, Lela Brue; his father Johnathan Nelson; maternal grandmother, Cora Mae Brue; paternal grandmother, Francis Gaines; paternal grandfather, Charles Nelson; siblings Jarrell, Janajia, Janaria, and Helenia; aunts Marilyn, Claudia, Catherine, Jacqueline, Deidre, Sharon, Kawanda, and Brittany; uncles Carlton, Clyde, Gregory, and Chris; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be Friday May 15, 2020, from 2 pm to 6 pm and Saturday May 16, 2020, from 11 am to 2 pm at 152 Highway 3050, Morganza, LA. Interment to follow at St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery, 809 New Roads St. New Roads, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from May 14 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
MAY
16
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
