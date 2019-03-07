Services for Johnathan Rogers will be held 11 AM, Saturday, March 9 at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, with interment to follow at Southern Memorial Gardens. Visitation we be held on Friday, March 8 from 4-7 PM and Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service. Services with Winnfield F. H.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnathan Rogers.
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
(225) 357-2675
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019