Johnie D. Hughes, age 65, of Zachary, passed away at Baton Rouge General Hospital on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was the son of the late Johnnie and Evangeline (Smith) Hughes. Johnie was the beloved husband of Gladys F. Hughes for the past 46 years; the father of Tametria (Mark) V. Hammond and Brinklyn C. Hughes; 3 grandsons, Cameron, Cayden, and Cruz Hammond; 1 granddaughter, Autumn Alexander. Johnie was affectionately known to his grandchildren as "Popee" and his siblings referred to him as "Baby Johnie." Johnie can be characterized as a loving husband, an affectionate father and grandfather, a devoted brother, kind-hearted, generous, and a well-respected man. The viewing will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 8 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m., at Pine Grove Baptist Church, 6670 LA-412, Slaughter, LA, 70777. Interment will be at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 22911 Reames Rd, Zachary, LA, 70791. Richardson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 25 to July 27, 2019