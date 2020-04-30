Johnie Graves Morgan, born on January 5, 1930 to Walter and Eula Graves, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Johnie, belovedly known as "Maw" by family, had a passion for teaching children from a young age. She received her B.A. in Education from Southeastern Louisiana University in 1952, then went on to receive her Masters Degree in Education from LSU in 1957. She taught elementary students in the first grade until she retired in 1979. During her time of teaching, she was awarded the Teacher of Distinction Title at LaBelle Aire Elementary P.T.A. and the (Golden Apple) Teacher of Distinction Award from the State Parent Teacher Association. Johnie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Gerald Morgan, and their only child, Geraldine Gatlin, who was their pride and joy. Johnie is survived by her grandson, Derek Gatlin and his wife, Leslie Gatlin; great-grandchildren, Emma and Noah Gatlin; son-in-law, Terry Gatlin and his wife, Cheryl Gatlin. Private services will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Johnie's family ask you donate to mightymomsgo.org, which helps fight childhood hunger one full tummy at a time.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.