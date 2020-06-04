A lifelong resident of White Castle, Johnnie Green III departed this life on Monday June 1, 2020 at the age of 54 at Baton Rouge General Butterfly Wing Unit. He was a devoted father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was a veteran of the United State's Marine Corps. Johnnie is survived by his mother, Callie Green; three children, Luscious (Calvin), Delicia Green, & Johnny Green IV; three sisters, Jacqueline (Andrew), Joyce (Elliott) Martin, & JoAnn (Cedrick); one brother, Jimmy (Marquita) Green; two grandchildren, Jaylen & Ebony Lewis; two godchildren, Justice Green & Reggie Ray; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends, including Tyra Milligan, Della Lewis, & Desdemona Georgetown. Visitation will be held on Friday June 5, 2020 from 2-6 pm at 25325 La Highway 1, Plaquemine, LA. Graveside service will be held on Saturday June 6, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Asbury Methodist Church Cemetery, 31755 Laurel Ridge Rd. White Castle, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

