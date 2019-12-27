Johnnie Kennon Lockett, Jr., 71, of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He is survived by his sister, Elaine Raiford; brother, Philip Lockett and wife Gail; two nephews Scott Raiford and wife, Lisa Marie, and Paul Raiford and wife, Melonie; niece, Angela Lockett. As well as many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 5 p.m. until celebration of his life at 7 p.m. Please to share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020