Johnnie Kennon Lockett Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnnie Kennon Lockett Jr..
Service Information
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA
70726
(225)-664-4143
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Johnnie Kennon Lockett, Jr., 71, of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He is survived by his sister, Elaine Raiford; brother, Philip Lockett and wife Gail; two nephews Scott Raiford and wife, Lisa Marie, and Paul Raiford and wife, Melonie; niece, Angela Lockett. As well as many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 5 p.m. until celebration of his life at 7 p.m. Please to share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.