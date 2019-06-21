The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Johnnie Mack Bayles passed away on June 20, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 79. He was a native of West Monroe, LA and a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Atlanta, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his parents Johnnie and Laverne Bayles of West Monroe and his grandson Michael Kent Bayles of Baton Rouge. He is survived by his three children, Michael Scott Bayles (Baton Rouge, LA), David Lee Bayles (Grapevine, TX), and Cheryl Bayles Freyou (New Iberia, LA); his sister Brenda Calk (West Monroe, LA); two nieces Cynthia Chapman Place (West Monroe, LA) and Angela Chapman (Seattle, WA); and ten grandchildren. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home 11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 22, 2019
