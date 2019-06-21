|
Johnnie Mack Bayles passed away on June 20, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 79. He was a native of West Monroe, LA and a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Atlanta, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his parents Johnnie and Laverne Bayles of West Monroe and his grandson Michael Kent Bayles of Baton Rouge. He is survived by his three children, Michael Scott Bayles (Baton Rouge, LA), David Lee Bayles (Grapevine, TX), and Cheryl Bayles Freyou (New Iberia, LA); his sister Brenda Calk (West Monroe, LA); two nieces Cynthia Chapman Place (West Monroe, LA) and Angela Chapman (Seattle, WA); and ten grandchildren. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home 11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).
