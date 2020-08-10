Johnnie Mae Buxton went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was a loving mother of 6. Johnnie Mae was 82 years old, a resident of Clinton and a native of Elizabeth, LA. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 10am until religious service at 12pm conducted by Rev. Tony Hand and Rev. George Scruggs, Jr. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Baker. She is survived by her children, Rebecca Buxton, Laveta Ingram and husband, Paul, Myron Buxton and wife, Kaye and Val Buxton and wife, Dina. Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Valentine "Buck" Buxton, a son, Thurston Buxton, a grand daughter, Samantha Nicole Buxton and a nephew, Elvis, Thompson. Pallbearers will be Myron Buxton, Val Buxton, Ian Ingram, Jace Engels, Marvin Turner and Dwayne Turner. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Ingram, Dustin Dier and Kyle Engels. She was a member of Feliciana Baptist Church in Clinton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Annie Armstrong or Gideon Bibles. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.