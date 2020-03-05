Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 View Map Service 12:00 PM Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Johnnie Mae Graves Spurlock, a retired Justice of the Peace for West Baton Rouge Parish left this earth for her heavenly reward on March 3, 2020 at the age of 93 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge. Born in Sadie, Union Parish, Louisiana on August 23, 1926, she met her late husband, Riley J. Spurlock in Bastrop, LA in April, 1947 and following a three-week courtship, they were married. (Actually, it was three and a half weeks and she always insisted that we include that half week when telling the story!) After living in several different towns in North Louisiana and South Arkansas they moved to Brusly in 1954, then to Addis in 1962. Riley, a retired WBR deputy and former Addis Chief of Police, passed away in 1996 shortly after their 49th wedding anniversary. Ms. Johnnie Mae lived on in their Addis home until she was 88. In late January, 2015, she moved to Central to be closer to her daughters. She lived there for five years. She was known for her incredible memory for details and dates which remained with her until the last couple of years of her life and even then, remained exceptional for her age. Survivors include her three children, two daughters, Nelda Spurlock Arnold and husband Lester, and Freida Spurlock McLin and husband Mac, all of Central; and a son, Gary Spurlock and wife Vicki Moore Spurlock of Baton Rouge; nine grandchildren, Melinda Jester Chustz and husband John of Livonia, Larry Jester and wife Michelle, Patrick Jester and wife Carol, Amber McLin Hebert and husband Bryan, all of Central, Christi Spurlock-Lewis of Pearl River, Ashley Spurlock Morris and husband Robbie, John Riley Spurlock and wife Shelby all of Baton Rouge, Marshall Spurlock and wife Magen of Ethel, Crystal McLin Lipe and husband Chancy of DeKalb, Texas; thirteen great-grandchildren, Jaymes-Irish Jester and wife Mariah of Baker, Laurel Lea Lewis of Baton Rouge, Jennifer-Ann, Brian, and Steven Jester of Hanau, Germany, Alexis Jester of Baker; Autumn Jester, Lucy and Levi Hebert, of Central, Abbi and Mary Perry of DeKalb, Texas, Ginger and Winnie Spurlock of Ethel; plus several nieces and nephews, cousins, and a sister-in-law. She was preceded in death by parents John Marshall and Margaret Berenice Sullivan Graves; a sister, Elsie Graves Crow and a brother, Ned Graves. A devoted and faithful Christian, Johnnie was a member of Plaquemine First Assembly of God for more than fifty years. After moving to Central, she became a member of Covenant Community Church in Central. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9 am until religious service at 12 pm officiated by her pastor, Rev. Jeff Stanfill. Burial will be at Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. 