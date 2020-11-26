Johnnie Mae Hicks Greene, affectionately known as Puddun' Jo, Auntie, and Mama, departed this life on Sunday November 22, 2020 at the age of 88. A lifelong resident of Maringouin, Johnnie attended Lower Maringouin Elementary, Lincoln High School (Port Arthur, TX) and McKinley High School in Baton Rouge. She was employed for many years at Lemoine Community Action Agency in Plaquemine and later worked and retired from Goudchaux's/Maison Blanche. After retiring, she worked as a substitute teacher at Shady Grove/North Iberville. She served as a Catechism teacher for youth at Immaculate Heart of Mary and was the financial secretary for the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxillary for many years. She was also an active member of the Ladies of Grace. She loved working with, helping, and serving others. Most people, especially children, here and in surrounding areas knew her as the "Popcorn Ball Lady," When she wasn't working or serving others, she was fishing. She is survived by her sister, Susie Hicks Smith; her brothers, John Calvin Hicks, John Isadore Hicks (Joy), and Clyde Joseph Hicks (Rose); brother-in-law Charles A. "Billy" Dotson; great niece/daughter Mercedes Janae Dotson-Joseph (Brandon); daughter-in-law Diane Charles; granddaughter Kia Charles; many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, Godchildren, neighbors, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday November 27, 2020 from 3-6 pm at A. Wesley's Funeral Home Chapel, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 11140 Highway 77, Maringouin, Louisiana. Interment to immediately follow at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Cemetery. Services to be conducted by Celebrant Father Christopher Decker. All safety guidelines will be followed regarding masks and social distancing. This will be required by all guests. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

