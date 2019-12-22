Johnnie Nathaniel Alford, a native of Tylertown, MS and resident of Convent, LA passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the age of 72. Johnnie enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, fishing, and the outdoors. He proudly served in the US Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. Johnnie is survived by his loving wife, Josephine Alford; children, Heather Firmin, Kelly Pitre (Shawn Crump), Kevin Pitre; sisters, Joyce Babin (Poto), Judy LeBourgeois; brother, Jimmy Alford; grandchildren, Macie Stokes, Victoria Bessonet, Marcie Firmin, Braden and Nathan Small, Taylor and Karsyn Pitre, Johnnie is preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Harold Alford; son, Johnnie Alford Jr.; sister-in-law, Connie Alford. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 9:00 am until funeral service at 12:00pm. Interment will follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery in Gonzales. Bert Babin, Jimmy Alford Jr., Shawn Crump, Michael Martin, Ernie Hamilton, and Jack Alford will serve as pallbearers. Dave Baham, Nathan Small, Braden Small, and Karsyn Pitre will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family would like to thank Hospice of Baton Rouge for their care and compassion. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2019