Johnnie Scott-Temple, a loving wife, mother grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend went to her eternal home on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was 50 years old. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her father, John E. Moore, Jr.; her loving husband of 20 years, Roy G. Temple; two daughters, Shonda Moore, Ashly Scott and fiancé Daniel Arnold; son, Joshua Moore and wife Kayla; granddaughter, Jaelyn Moore; brother, Ewell Moore and wife Daydra; sister, Terrie Champaigne and husband Larry; numerous, nieces, nephews and many friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 5pm until 9pm. Visitation resumes at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 9am until Celebration of Life Service at 11am, conducted by Rev. Johnny Morgan. Burial will follow in Live Oak United Methodist Church Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Pierson Moore. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations can be made to Live Oak Baptist Church, 35603 Coxe Ave. Denham Springs, LA 70706. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019