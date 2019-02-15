A ceremony celebrating the life of Johnny A. Akin Sr will be held 3 pm on Saturday Feb 23, 2019 at Praise Church Dutchtown; visitation will begin at 1 pm. Mr. Akin was born on June 16, 1950 in Batesville, Arkansas and departed from this life on January 7, 2019 at the age of 68 years. He was a resident of Gonzales; he had a passion for his family and fishing. He enjoyed history, outdoors and hunting. He is preceded in death by his parents Ruble N. and Thelma S. Akin. Survivors include his wife of 48 years Dymple LeBlanc Akin; his son Johnny A. Akin Jr and wife Sharon; his brother Michael Akin and wife Norma; also survived by his beloved canine companion "Pepper", also other relative and friends. Please Omit Flowers, memorial contribution are preferred to be used by his family to honor his memory and life; to make a gift of love please visit https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/johnny-a-akin-sr Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 23, 2019