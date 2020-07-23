1/1
Johnny "Fat Cat" Angrum
A lifelong resident of Lettsworth, Johnny "Fat Cat" Angrum departed this life on Thursday July 16, 2020 at the age of 63. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, JoAnn Angrum; two children, Samantha (Delbert) Griffin and Johndrik (Carmen) Angrum; a sister, Carrie Angrum; four grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends, including a special niece Brenda G. Jones, and fishing buddies. Services will be held on Saturday July 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Tree of Life Cemetery in Lettsworth. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
11:00 AM
Tree of Life Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
