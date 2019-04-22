Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Send Flowers Obituary

SGM Johnny Bonny "BB" Pavlovich, Jr. 1/8/1932 – 4/19/2019. He was a life-long resident of Baton Rouge and resided at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home. He was called home by his Lord and Savior after a long battle with Alzheimer's on April 19, 2019 at the age of 85. Johnny was a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Johnny was a proud veteran of the United States Army where his last deployment was "Desert Shield" and "Desert Storm". During his military service he received many notable metals including the Bronze Star. His greatest honor was to serve our great nation. He is survived by his two sons, Keith Pavlovich (Pat) and Gary Pavlovich (Michelle); sister Nola Ezell (late W. T.); grandchildren, Eric (Robyn), Elliot, Joshua, Cody; great granddaughter Brenn. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth White Pavlovich; parents, Johnny Pavlovich and Noelie Bernard Pavlovich Hebert; sister, Mary Frances Holler. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Prairieville from 10am until funeral service at 12pm. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Services will be conducted by Pastor Mike Robertson. To the staff of Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home, Reserve, and Passages Hospice the family gives a heartfelt appreciation and thank you for your devoted support and care given.

