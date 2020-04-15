Johnny Costanza, age 56, a resident of Denham Springs, passed away on April 13, 2020. He graduated from Tara High School, Baton Rouge. Johnny was a Forman with Turner Industries Group. Johnny is survived by his daughter, Dannielle; son, Cody; daughter-in-law, Ashley; two grandchildren, Jade and Cheyenne; three brothers, Joe, Ronnie and Frankie; aunts, JoAnn and Marie, and cousins, Linda Sherman, David Ridder and Karen DePaula. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Nona Costanza. A private service will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Due to COVID-19 a memorial service to be scheduled for a later date. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020.