Johnny Hyde Alford
1942 - 2020
Johnny Hyde Alford, 78, died Nov. 26, 2020. An adult resident of Baton Rouge and for many years Denham Springs, he was a graduate of Greensburg High School and was retired after a long career in commercial tire sales where his personality helped him build relationships and enjoy success. He was born to Johnny P. Alford and Nannie Lea Frazier-Alford on January 10, 1942. He is survived by his son Parrish Alford (Laurie), of Tupelo, MS, and his grandchildren Emily Alford and Kyle Alford. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Beverly Guillory-Alford, of Baton Rouge, his stepchildren, Rhonda Kidder-Amis (Mike), Robyn Kidder-Gueringer, Troy Kidder (Lewellen), Damian Kidder and Nick Kidder, and grandchildren Randi Cambre (Jerome), Ryan Amis (Alexis), Chase Amis (Amber), Lauren Amis (Josh), Brittany Davis (Micah), Martin Courville, Nichole Luzier (Nick), Kayla Kidder (Cory) and Victoria Kidder. Johnny came to know Jesus Christ as a youth at New Zion Baptist Church near Kentwood. In retirement he operated the Oak Hill residential community and Hyde Park along the Tickfaw River near Liverpool. He loved the outdoors and as a youth enjoyed fishing, water skiing and the occasional unauthorized drag race on a country road as long as there was a friend available to flag down an approaching Greyhound bus. In recent years few things brought him as much joy as hosting guests in his Baton Rouge garage converted into an outdoor sitting area or hosting at his childhood home usually in the carport. He was an enthusiastic cook, his wide array of dishes drawing praise from family and friends and from a local Italian festival. A service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 1 at New Zion. Due to COVID-19 concerns only immediate family will attend, but the service can be viewed on the New Zion Facebook page. The family asks that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to New Zion to support its ministry to the local community.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
