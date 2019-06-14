Johnny Robinson entered into eternal rest on June 13, 2019 at the age of 66. Survived by his mother, Mamie Lee Robinson; 5 sisters, Dolores (Joseph) Blakes, Linda Robinson, Betty (Donald) Pollard, Vita Jones and Jennifer Hawkins. Visitation Wednesday, June 19, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Dr. Donald Pollard officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 14 to June 19, 2019