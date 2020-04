Or Copy this URL to Share

Johnny Lee departed this life at Baton Rouge General on Bluebonnet at the age of 83. Visitation will be Friday May 1, 2020, from 1pm-3pm at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home 7803 Florida Blvd Denham Springs LA. Graveside Service Saturday, May 2, at 2pm Claiborne Cemetery, Pine Grove, LA.

