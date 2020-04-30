Johnny Lee Shelmire Mitchell
Johnny Lee Shelmire Mitchell entered into eternal rest on April 21, 2020 at the age of 32. Survived by his mother, April Mitchell Purnell; stepfather, Leslie Purnell; sons, Jaziah Lee Detiege and Jaylen Lee Mitchell; brothers, Christopher Mitchell, Sr. and Jacolby Jones. Preceded in death by his father, Johnny Shelmire, Jr.; 2 great grandmothers, Mildred James and Hattie Booker; grandfather, Charles Mitchell, Sr. The family will have a private service on Friday, May 1, 2020. Interment Winnfield Memorial Park. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
