1/1
Johnny Louis "Buck" Profit Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnny Louis "Buck" Profit, Sr., a native of Slaughter, LA and resident of Ethel, LA, departed this life on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the age of 88. Visitation at Richardson Funeral Home on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at New Philadelphia Baptist Church, 9027 Sanford Lane, Slaughter, LA, officiated by Dr. Theodore Major, Pastor. He is survived by his children Wayne (Elizabeth), John Randolph (Loretta), Mitchell Sr. (Jeronica), Rosa, Mary Deloris, Marie, Norma (Lloyd), and Janice Profit, and stepson, Clifton Thomas; 20 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, five sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends, and a devoted friend for many years, Theodore Rogers. Social distance and face masks required. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Philadelphia Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Richardson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved