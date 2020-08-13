Johnny Louis "Buck" Profit, Sr., a native of Slaughter, LA and resident of Ethel, LA, departed this life on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the age of 88. Visitation at Richardson Funeral Home on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at New Philadelphia Baptist Church, 9027 Sanford Lane, Slaughter, LA, officiated by Dr. Theodore Major, Pastor. He is survived by his children Wayne (Elizabeth), John Randolph (Loretta), Mitchell Sr. (Jeronica), Rosa, Mary Deloris, Marie, Norma (Lloyd), and Janice Profit, and stepson, Clifton Thomas; 20 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, five sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends, and a devoted friend for many years, Theodore Rogers. Social distance and face masks required. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton, LA.

