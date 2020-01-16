Johnny Murray

Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen
1160 Louisiana Ave.
Port Allen, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen
1160 Louisiana Ave.
Port Allen, LA
View Map
Obituary
Johnny Murray entered into eternal rest on January 9, 2020, at the age of 82. He was a lifetime resident of Baton Rouge and the son of Elnora "Mutt" Murray-Riley and Frank Riley. Visitation Saturday, January 18, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
