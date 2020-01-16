Johnny Murray entered into eternal rest on January 9, 2020, at the age of 82. He was a lifetime resident of Baton Rouge and the son of Elnora "Mutt" Murray-Riley and Frank Riley. Visitation Saturday, January 18, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020