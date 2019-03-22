Johnny Pomares, III passed away on March 19, 2019 at the age of 47. He was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and barbered for over 30 years. He loved hunting, fishing and LSU football! He is survived by his sons, Joshua and Jacob Pomares; his mom, Josie Broussard, step dad Layne; sisters, Melissa Bahlinger, husband Rus, Ashley Landry; Tasha Dupre, husband, Gaines; nieces and nephews, Blake Anderson, Brooke Pettit, Peyton Bahlinger, Masyn Winningham, Bella Winningham, Gracie Bahlinger, & Skylar Landry.He was preceded in death by his dad, Johnny Pomares, Jr. grandparents, Catherine Muscarello, Juan & Idell Pomares, and Pete & Beatrice Nicolosi. The visitation and memorial service will be held at The Church in St. Amant on Saturday, March 23rd from 10am-12pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019