Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny Pomares. View Sign

Johnny Pomares, III passed away on March 19, 2019 at the age of 47. He was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and barbered for over 30 years. He loved hunting, fishing and LSU football! He is survived by his sons, Joshua and Jacob Pomares; his mom, Josie Broussard, step dad Layne; sisters, Melissa Bahlinger, husband Rus, Ashley Landry; Tasha Dupre, husband, Gaines; nieces and nephews, Blake Anderson, Brooke Pettit, Peyton Bahlinger, Masyn Winningham, Bella Winningham, Gracie Bahlinger, & Skylar Landry.He was preceded in death by his dad, Johnny Pomares, Jr. grandparents, Catherine Muscarello, Juan & Idell Pomares, and Pete & Beatrice Nicolosi. The visitation and memorial service will be held at The Church in St. Amant on Saturday, March 23rd from 10am-12pm. Johnny Pomares, III passed away on March 19, 2019 at the age of 47. He was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and barbered for over 30 years. He loved hunting, fishing and LSU football! He is survived by his sons, Joshua and Jacob Pomares; his mom, Josie Broussard, step dad Layne; sisters, Melissa Bahlinger, husband Rus, Ashley Landry; Tasha Dupre, husband, Gaines; nieces and nephews, Blake Anderson, Brooke Pettit, Peyton Bahlinger, Masyn Winningham, Bella Winningham, Gracie Bahlinger, & Skylar Landry.He was preceded in death by his dad, Johnny Pomares, Jr. grandparents, Catherine Muscarello, Juan & Idell Pomares, and Pete & Beatrice Nicolosi. The visitation and memorial service will be held at The Church in St. Amant on Saturday, March 23rd from 10am-12pm. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close