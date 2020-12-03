Johnny Robert Davis, Jr. was born to the union of Johnny Robert Davis, Sr. and Eliza Shelmire Davis on February 16, 1928 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was the third child of six children, which included three boys and three girls. His early years of education started at Reddy Elementary, where he learned and memorized poems and continued to recite them until his final days. He was a proud graduate of McKinley High School and Southern University and A&M College, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Education and a Master of Education. For more than twenty years, he was an innovative mathematics educator. He impacted hundreds of students throughout his tenure at Denham Springs, McKinley, and Baker High Schools. After retiring from school teaching, he spent several years installing and maintaining locks and keys as a locksmith. He was a lifelong member of Wesley United Methodist Church serving in several capacities including: a member of the Trustee Board, Finance Committee, and a Sunday School Teacher. Our beloved Johnny leaves a legacy of beautiful memories to his beloved family: his beautiful wife of 66 years, Dorothy Early Davis; three loving children Judith (Michael) Gibson; Justin (Georgette) Davis, and DeAnne (George) Sutton, eight grandchildren C. Gerard , June, and Julienne Gray, Jordan and Jada Davis, G. Mason, Madison, and Gabriel Sutton, three great-grandchildren McKenzie Gray, Ava and Jordan Davis II. He cherished his only remaining first cousin, Elmira Wheelock, as well as, many nieces and nephews were always thought of in love and are residing all over the United States. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny R. and Eliza Davis; three sisters, Thelma D. Parham, Theresa D. Tyson, and Betty D. Rowe; two brothers Ulysses Davis and Amos Davis; three nephews, Ralph and Gregory Tyson, and Gerald Davis. Visitation on Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. until religious services at 8:30 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 544 Government St. BR La.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store