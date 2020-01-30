A resident of Bayou Goula, LA, Rev. Johnny Williams Sr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of 88. Visitation on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Greater Progressive Baptist Church, 32580 Leona Ave, White Castle, LA. Visitation resumes Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. Interment in Asberry Methodist Church Cemetery. He is survived by his sons, Johnny, Rev. Royal (Marlene), and Bobby Williams and daughter, Ivory Lee Williams; two sisters, Annette Nelson and Pearlie Carlin; a grandaughter, Tramaine Stevenson (Cedrick); four grandchildren and other relatives and friends. He retired from Herbert Brothers and was pastor of Greater Progressive Baptist Church for 53 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gussie M. Morris Williams; parents Charlie and Pearly Williams; sisters Elousie Williams and Ida Mae Plant; brothers Charles, Clarence and Joseph Williams; a grandson, Royal Jamar Williams. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, Plaquemine, LA (225) 687-2860
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020