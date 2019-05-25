Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jon Bennett Barry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jon Bennett Barry passed away from cancer on May 21, 2019, in Houston, Texas. For the past year, Jon had retired to Panama. Jon was born on February 16, 1944, to Noblet Beryl Huye Barry and Simmons Joseph Barry, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his son, Chun Simmons Barry, his sisters Noblet Barry Danks and Leslie Barry Davidson, and his brother, Wilfred Bennett Barry. He also leaves nieces and nephews, Leslie Danks Burke, Raymond Danks, Barry Danks, and Noblet Davidson. Jon served in the United States Army as a Warrant Officer, flying a helicopter during the Viet Nam era. He was awarded a Bronze Star in 1970. Jon was a lover of nature from birth and was always interested in the wild creatures of South Louisiana, birds, fish, squirrels and reptiles. He was a fisherman as a small child, and fishing became a passion throughout his life. Jon became a professional photographer, focusing on both portraiture and nature photography. He was also a landscape watercolorist, a creative make-up artist, and an avid chef who loved seafood. In his later years, he was a successful online author and publisher. Jon loved life and was blessed with a ridiculous sense of humor. He will be missed immensely by his loved ones and his many friends. Jon was not a religious person in the conventional sense of the word, but was a strong believer in God, nature, and the power of love. A memorial service is anticipated for November, in Baton Rouge. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 25 to May 26, 2019

