Jonathan Daniel Brouillette, passed away on March 18, 2019, at the age of 35. Jon was loved by many and helped a lot along his way. He was a great daddy, son, brother, uncle and grandson. He was an artist, a comic and a writer. He had a wonderful smile and laugh. He loved the beach, worked hard to be a better person; he was always perfect to us. He leaves a big hole in all our hearts. He will be greatly missed. Jonathan is survived by his sons, Jacob and Oliver Brouillette; his father, Danny Brouillette; his mother, Patti Brouillette; his sisters, Emily Brouillette Tassin and husband Rene', Danielle Brouillette; niece, Layne Tassin; nephew, Elijah; grandmother, Genevieve Brouillette; his aunts, Virginia Cozzi, Jeanne Lewis, Yvonne Saucier and husband Louis, Rose Hiller and husband Richard, Evelyn Dart, and Francine Deville and husband Shelton; numerous cousins; and his close friend, Lacey Bankston. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Maxie Brouillette; his maternal grandparents, John and Patricia Sullivan; and his uncle, Daniel Sullivan. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, LA, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 12:00 pm until a memorial service at 2:00 pm. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019