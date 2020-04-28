Jonathan Joseph Viallon, 67, a native and resident of White Castle, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Jonathan graduated from Northeast University with a BS in Pharmacy. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was the founder of Intersurf Online Inc. He is survived by his brother, Paul "Chip" Viallon IV and wife, Berta; one nephew, Paul "Kip" Viallon V and wife, Brandy and one niece, Renee Medine and husband, Mike. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul "Stick" III and Genevieve Maizie Viallon; two brothers, Robin and Maurice Viallon. Due to current circumstances service will be private.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020.