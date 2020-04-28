Jonathan Joseph Viallon
Jonathan Joseph Viallon, 67, a native and resident of White Castle, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Jonathan graduated from Northeast University with a BS in Pharmacy. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was the founder of Intersurf Online Inc. He is survived by his brother, Paul "Chip" Viallon IV and wife, Berta; one nephew, Paul "Kip" Viallon V and wife, Brandy and one niece, Renee Medine and husband, Mike. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul "Stick" III and Genevieve Maizie Viallon; two brothers, Robin and Maurice Viallon. Due to current circumstances service will be private.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
