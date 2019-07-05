Jonathan Ryan Dubroc

Service Information
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, LA
10761 Bank Street
Clinton, LA
70722
(225)-683-5176
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
the Port Hudson Baptist Church
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Jonathan Ryan Dubroc, 38, "Jon", a resident of Jackson, LA and an employee of O'Reilly's Auto Parts of Clinton, died on June 24, 2019. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Port Hudson Baptist Church from 9am until memorial service at 11am, with food and fellowship immediately afterwards. He is survived by his daughter, Annabelle Rose Dubroc; parents, Tyrone and Ginny Dubroc of Jackson, LA; two brothers, Tyrone Paul Dubroc Jr. and wife Angela Hyde; David Sylvan Dubroc and his wife Danielle; and fiancée Nicole "Nikki" Kora. He was preceded in death by his son, Alexander Bishop Dubroc. Jon was a Staff Sargent in the US Air Force. He served as an Honor Guard stationed in Washington, DC, serving under President George W. Bush. He served in Iraq. He was a proud soldier, patriot, and a beloved father. He will be interred in Louisiana National Cemetery with honors. Please kiss our son and hold him tight. I know we will be together as a family again. Until then, please watch over our families. We love you to the beach and back and now to the heavens and back. Abide in peace and rest, dear son, with our precious baby Alex by your side. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 5 to July 9, 2019
