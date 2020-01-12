Jonell Marie Flynn, of Zachary, or Mimi as she was affectionately called, died on January 8, 2020. From her birth in New Orleans on October 14, 1940 to her death Wednesday, she filled the lives of those around her with her spunk and her never quit attitude. She had the spirit of a fighter, a laugh that could fill a thousand rooms and she loved her people well. Although she resided in & enjoyed Zachary, her heart remained in New Orleans and gave way to her love of all thing's family, food, football, Cajun dancing and jazz. With a Masters in Nursing from the Catholic University of America, she took care of and served countless people in NOLA & the surrounding areas. She broke the mold and we will never be the same in her absence. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Baptiste & Nellie Gonzales Flynn & her brother, George E. Flynn, III. She leaves behind her daughter, Lauren Julavits Greenlee & son-in-law, Gary Greenlee, Jr.; her beloved grandchildren, Riley Kate & Eli Joseph Greenlee; a number of nieces and nephews and an amazing group of friends. A service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary.