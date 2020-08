Or Copy this URL to Share

Jonesha Forest passed away at her residence in Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Jonesha was a Certified Veterinarian Technician at LSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital. A Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA 70764. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum located at 6305 Groom Road, Baker, LA 70714.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store