Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jordan Anthony Russell. View Sign Service Information Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Homes - Hammond 12012 US 190 Hammond , LA 70401 (225)-567-1884 Send Flowers Obituary

Jordan Russell entered a place of lasting peace and rest on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the age of 24. He was a resident of Ponchatoula. Jordan could light up any room with his contagious smile with the perfect dimple, that no one could forget. He had a heart of gold and loved to care for others. Jordan always put others before himself and enjoyed making friends. He was an outgoing and sweet natured gentleman, a true blessing to his family and friends. Jordan is already very deeply missed by all who knew him. Jordan is survived by his adoring mother, Monique A. Larrieu; step-father, Richard E. Rosser; father, Thomas J. Russell Sr; brothers, Thomas "T.J." Russell Jr, Jacob Russell, and Alex Rosser; sisters, Brittany Joyce, Sydni Russell; grandparents, John and Norma Larrieu; godparents, John "Paran" Larrieu Jr (Debbie) and Danielle "Nanny" Vega (Nick); aunts, Angelle Cannet (Ray) and Shana Russell; uncles, Christopher Russell, Gabriel Russell, and Michael Russell; special cousins, Brittany Larrieu, Paige Mayville, Lauren Russell, and Chris Russell; lifelong friend, Walker Cummings; as well as countless friends, cousins, and relatives. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home. Jordan Russell entered a place of lasting peace and rest on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the age of 24. He was a resident of Ponchatoula. Jordan could light up any room with his contagious smile with the perfect dimple, that no one could forget. He had a heart of gold and loved to care for others. Jordan always put others before himself and enjoyed making friends. He was an outgoing and sweet natured gentleman, a true blessing to his family and friends. Jordan is already very deeply missed by all who knew him. Jordan is survived by his adoring mother, Monique A. Larrieu; step-father, Richard E. Rosser; father, Thomas J. Russell Sr; brothers, Thomas "T.J." Russell Jr, Jacob Russell, and Alex Rosser; sisters, Brittany Joyce, Sydni Russell; grandparents, John and Norma Larrieu; godparents, John "Paran" Larrieu Jr (Debbie) and Danielle "Nanny" Vega (Nick); aunts, Angelle Cannet (Ray) and Shana Russell; uncles, Christopher Russell, Gabriel Russell, and Michael Russell; special cousins, Brittany Larrieu, Paige Mayville, Lauren Russell, and Chris Russell; lifelong friend, Walker Cummings; as well as countless friends, cousins, and relatives. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close