Jordan Russell entered a place of lasting peace and rest on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the age of 24. He was a resident of Ponchatoula. Jordan could light up any room with his contagious smile with the perfect dimple, that no one could forget. He had a heart of gold and loved to care for others. Jordan always put others before himself and enjoyed making friends. He was an outgoing and sweet natured gentleman, a true blessing to his family and friends. Jordan is already very deeply missed by all who knew him. Jordan is survived by his adoring mother, Monique A. Larrieu; step-father, Richard E. Rosser; father, Thomas J. Russell Sr; brothers, Thomas "T.J." Russell Jr, Jacob Russell, and Alex Rosser; sisters, Brittany Joyce, Sydni Russell; grandparents, John and Norma Larrieu; godparents, John "Paran" Larrieu Jr (Debbie) and Danielle "Nanny" Vega (Nick); aunts, Angelle Cannet (Ray) and Shana Russell; uncles, Christopher Russell, Gabriel Russell, and Michael Russell; special cousins, Brittany Larrieu, Paige Mayville, Lauren Russell, and Chris Russell; lifelong friend, Walker Cummings; as well as countless friends, cousins, and relatives. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
