"Beautiful things never last, that's why fireflies flash." Jory Wayne Thaxton, 30, of Walker, LA, passed away, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Jory loved to cook and fish anytime he could. He was a manager for Chili's and was loved by all he worked with. Jory had a big heart, bigger personality, and infectious smile. He was a friend to anyone who met him. If you knew him, you loved him. Jory was a loving son, brother, grandson, and friend and will be missed dearly. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, LA, Friday, June 5, from 9 a.m. until service at 12 p.m., officiated by Rev. Glen Miers. Burial will follow on the grounds of Hillcrest Memorial Park, Baker. He is survived by his mother, Lisa Beasley Thaxton; father, Ralph Thaxton, sister, Jobi Marie Thaxton (Todd Dantin); brother, Jaeln Lane Thaxton (Travis Rodgers); Jory's significant other, David Koppenol; maternal grandmother, Helen Beasley (James Laird); paternal grandparents, Jim Jr. and Merline Thaxton; aunts and uncles, Rhonda and Spencer Wilson, Jason and Dawn Beasley, Sandy Bellue, and Jimmy Thaxton, Jr.; cousins, Logan and London Wilson, Jonathan, Brennon, and Bryson Beasley, Chrysa Hopkins, Kody Beasley, and Kasen Bellue, Autumn and Scotty Thaxton; and he was anxiously awaiting to be an uncle in December; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, "PawPaw" Jerry Wayne Beasley, whom he loved dearly. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.